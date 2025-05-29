A peek at Airbnb Inc (ABNB): Who has invested in It?

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) is -2.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $99.88 and a high of $163.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABNB stock was last observed hovering at around $129.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73%.

Currently trading at $128.67, the stock is -0.54% and 4.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.73 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -0.53% off its SMA200. ABNB registered -8.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $123.2904 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $129.35902.

The stock witnessed a 4.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.66%, and is -2.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $80.60B and $11.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.38 and Fwd P/E is 26.65. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.82% and -21.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.10%).

with sales reaching $3.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.48% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.41% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.00% in year-over-year returns.

1692.0 institutions hold shares in Airbnb Inc (ABNB), with institutional investors hold 83.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 433.00M, and float is at 413.74M with Short Float at 3.77%. Institutions hold 81.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 36.51 million shares valued at $$5.54 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.7503 of the ABNB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 28.22 million shares valued at $$4.28 billion to account for 4.4435 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 22.34 million shares representing 3.5186 and valued at over $$3.39 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 2.7454 of the shares totaling 17.43 million with a market value of $$2.64 billion.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Insider Activity

Airbnb Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 ’25 that Gebbia Joseph (Director) sold a total of 214,285 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 ’25 and was made at $132.52 per share for $28.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.65 million shares of the ABNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Blecharczyk Nathan (Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 2,245 shares at an average price of $134.03 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 188,173 shares of Airbnb Inc (ABNB).