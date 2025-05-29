A peek at Arvinas Inc (ARVN): Who has invested in It?

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is -62.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.90 and a high of $36.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARVN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59%.

Currently trading at $7.28, the stock is 6.16% and -2.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing 8.89% at the moment leaves the stock -60.52% off its SMA200. ARVN registered -79.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.495 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.45245.

The stock witnessed a -20.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.50%, and is 9.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 7.73% over the month.

Arvinas Inc (ARVN) has around 430 employees, a market worth around $531.74M and $161.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -92.98%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.47% and -79.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.39%).

with sales reaching $34.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.79% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.15% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -55.01% in year-over-year returns.

299.0 institutions hold shares in Arvinas Inc (ARVN), with institutional investors hold 92.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.00M, and float is at 63.77M with Short Float at 12.91%. Institutions hold 86.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with over 6.73 million shares valued at $$179.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.3553 of the ARVN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 6.67 million shares valued at $$177.6 million to account for 9.2793 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 6.26 million shares representing 8.7049 and valued at over $$166.61 million, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 5.5478 of the shares totaling 3.99 million with a market value of $$106.19 million.

Arvinas Inc (ARVN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berkowitz Noah, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Berkowitz Noah sold 8,658 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 ’25 at a price of $8.59 per share for a total of $74372.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24 ’25, Loomis David K (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,214 shares at an average price of $16.75 for $20334.0. The insider now directly holds 18,863 shares of Arvinas Inc (ARVN).