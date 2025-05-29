A peek at Carrier Global Corp (CARR): Who has invested in It?

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) is 4.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.22 and a high of $83.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CARR stock was last observed hovering at around $72.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29%.

Currently trading at $71.04, the stock is -1.08% and 7.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 0.99% off its SMA200. CARR registered 10.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.9076 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.34585.

The stock witnessed a 17.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.47%, and is -5.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) has around 48000 employees, a market worth around $60.90B and $23.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.30 and Fwd P/E is 20.54. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.02% and -14.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.07%).

with sales reaching $6.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.13% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.04% in year-over-year returns.

1958.0 institutions hold shares in Carrier Global Corp (CARR), with institutional investors hold 92.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 860.19M, and float is at 797.48M with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 85.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with over 95.48 million shares valued at $$6.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.5803 of the CARR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 94.58 million shares valued at $$5.97 billion to account for 10.4808 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS which holds 83.34 million shares representing 9.2349 and valued at over $$5.26 billion, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.809 of the shares totaling 52.42 million with a market value of $$3.31 billion.

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27 ’25, Kevin O’Connor (Officer) Proposed Sale 56,980 shares at an average price of $65.41 for $3.73 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Carrier Global Corp (CARR).