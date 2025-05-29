A peek at Chegg Inc (CHGG): Who has invested in It?

Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) is -46.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $3.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHGG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $0.86, the stock is 4.32% and 24.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.08 million and changing -9.31% at the moment leaves the stock -40.62% off its SMA200. CHGG registered -77.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6916 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.45405.

The stock witnessed a 32.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.17%, and is -13.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 5.19% over the month.

Chegg Inc (CHGG) has around 1271 employees, a market worth around $92.03M and $564.61M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.80. Profit margin for the company is -151.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.21% and -77.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-320.80%).

with sales reaching $100.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.05% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.16% in year-over-year returns.

219.0 institutions hold shares in Chegg Inc (CHGG), with institutional investors hold 66.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.38M, and float is at 98.94M with Short Float at 10.95%. Institutions hold 64.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.47 million shares valued at $$36.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.1786 of the CHGG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 9.41 million shares valued at $$29.72 million to account for 9.1669 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC which holds 5.44 million shares representing 5.3059 and valued at over $$17.2 million, while D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. holds 4.8184 of the shares totaling 4.94 million with a market value of $$15.62 million.