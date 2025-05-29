A peek at Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD): Who has invested in It?

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is 37.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $200.81 and a high of $474.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRWD stock was last observed hovering at around $472.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.39%.

Currently trading at $468.83, the stock is 6.69% and 17.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 33.88% off its SMA200. CRWD registered 36.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $399.536 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $350.1913.

The stock witnessed a 10.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.82%, and is 6.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) has around 10118 employees, a market worth around $116.77B and $3.95B in sales. Fwd P/E is 101.69. Profit margin for the company is -0.49%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.47% and -1.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.48%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.14% this year

2447.0 institutions hold shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD), with institutional investors hold 76.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 247.87M, and float is at 238.56M with Short Float at 3.70%. Institutions hold 74.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 21.19 million shares valued at $$8.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.6825 of the CRWD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 18.46 million shares valued at $$7.07 billion to account for 7.5616 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 9.36 million shares representing 3.8326 and valued at over $$3.58 billion, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 2.5785 of the shares totaling 6.29 million with a market value of $$2.41 billion.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Watzinger Gerhard, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Watzinger Gerhard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $469.00 per share for a total of $4.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39500.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05 ’25, Kurtz George (PRESIDENT AND CEO) disposed off 55,556 shares at an average price of $447.54 for $24.86 million. The insider now directly holds 2,192,610 shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD).