A peek at Dell Technologies Inc (DELL): Who has invested in It?

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) is -1.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.25 and a high of $179.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DELL stock was last observed hovering at around $113.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $113.77, the stock is 8.66% and 19.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.48 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 2.58% off its SMA200. DELL registered -25.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $95.2414 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $110.91345.

The stock witnessed a 20.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.63%, and is -0.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.85% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) has around 108000 employees, a market worth around $77.76B and $95.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.30 and Fwd P/E is 10.97. Profit margin for the company is 4.68%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.74% and -36.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.29%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.10% this year

1730.0 institutions hold shares in Dell Technologies Inc (DELL), with institutional investors hold 80.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 357.00M, and float is at 305.28M with Short Float at 7.04%. Institutions hold 71.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 17.58 million shares valued at $$2.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.4828 of the DELL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 15.48 million shares valued at $$2.13 billion to account for 2.1859 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 14.43 million shares representing 2.038 and valued at over $$1.99 billion, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 1.9006 of the shares totaling 13.46 million with a market value of $$1.86 billion.

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McGill Yvonne, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that McGill Yvonne sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $110.80 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28 ’25, Rios Brunilda (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 926 shares at an average price of $93.29 for $86387.0. The insider now directly holds 37,948 shares of Dell Technologies Inc (DELL).