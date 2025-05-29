A peek at Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA): Who has invested in It?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is -17.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.90 and a high of $28.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTLA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $9.66, the stock is 11.94% and 18.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 3.59% at the moment leaves the stock -28.78% off its SMA200. NTLA registered -61.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.1341 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.564225.

The stock witnessed a 13.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.56%, and is -0.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) has around 403 employees, a market worth around $1.00B and $45.57M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1154.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.73% and -65.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.12%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 19.90% this year

412.0 institutions hold shares in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA), with institutional investors hold 101.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.54M, and float is at 97.48M with Short Float at 31.50%. Institutions hold 96.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 11.6 million shares valued at $$259.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.9575 of the NTLA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 9.6 million shares valued at $$214.79 million to account for 9.897 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 9.1 million shares representing 9.3839 and valued at over $$203.66 million, while DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP holds 4.9497 of the shares totaling 4.8 million with a market value of $$107.42 million.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bhanji Muna, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bhanji Muna sold 265 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 ’25 at a price of $8.50 per share for a total of $2252.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19203.0 shares.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 ’25 that Clark Eliana (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold a total of 679 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 ’25 and was made at $8.99 per share for $6104.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95369.0 shares of the NTLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04 ’25, BASTA JAMES (EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 2,572 shares at an average price of $8.99 for $23122.0. The insider now directly holds 111,925 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA).