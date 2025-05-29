rts logo

A peek at Irobot Corp (IRBT): Who has invested in It?

SQ

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) is -54.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $13.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRBT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $3.51, the stock is 27.96% and 34.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.08 million and changing -11.81% at the moment leaves the stock -46.48% off its SMA200. IRBT registered -63.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.605 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.5591.

The stock witnessed a 43.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.60%, and is 28.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.54% over the week and 11.82% over the month.

Irobot Corp (IRBT) has around 541 employees, a market worth around $109.18M and $621.46M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.84%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.43% and -73.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1234.46%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.20% this year

208.0 institutions hold shares in Irobot Corp (IRBT), with institutional investors hold 55.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.11M, and float is at 28.96M with Short Float at 29.56%. Institutions hold 54.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with over 2.59 million shares valued at $$23.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.851 of the IRBT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 2.23 million shares valued at $$20.31 million to account for 7.6079 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 1.54 million shares representing 5.2442 and valued at over $$14.0 million, while PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ holds 5.0226 of the shares totaling 1.47 million with a market value of $$13.41 million.

Irobot Corp (IRBT) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16 ’24, ZEILER JULIE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 451 shares at an average price of $7.29 for $3288.0. The insider now directly holds 117,604 shares of Irobot Corp (IRBT).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.