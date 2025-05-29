A peek at Irobot Corp (IRBT): Who has invested in It?

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) is -54.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $13.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRBT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $3.51, the stock is 27.96% and 34.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.08 million and changing -11.81% at the moment leaves the stock -46.48% off its SMA200. IRBT registered -63.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.605 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.5591.

The stock witnessed a 43.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.60%, and is 28.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.54% over the week and 11.82% over the month.

Irobot Corp (IRBT) has around 541 employees, a market worth around $109.18M and $621.46M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.84%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.43% and -73.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1234.46%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.20% this year

208.0 institutions hold shares in Irobot Corp (IRBT), with institutional investors hold 55.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.11M, and float is at 28.96M with Short Float at 29.56%. Institutions hold 54.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with over 2.59 million shares valued at $$23.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.851 of the IRBT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 2.23 million shares valued at $$20.31 million to account for 7.6079 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 1.54 million shares representing 5.2442 and valued at over $$14.0 million, while PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ holds 5.0226 of the shares totaling 1.47 million with a market value of $$13.41 million.

Irobot Corp (IRBT) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16 ’24, ZEILER JULIE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 451 shares at an average price of $7.29 for $3288.0. The insider now directly holds 117,604 shares of Irobot Corp (IRBT).