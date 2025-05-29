A peek at James Hardie Industries plc ADR (JHX): Who has invested in It?

James Hardie Industries plc ADR (NYSE: JHX) is -28.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.72 and a high of $43.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JHX stock was last observed hovering at around $23.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13%.

Currently trading at $22.07, the stock is -9.04% and -8.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.12 million and changing -4.87% at the moment leaves the stock -30.34% off its SMA200. JHX registered -29.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.0436 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.6805.

The stock witnessed a -6.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.52%, and is -10.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 22.59 and Fwd P/E is 12.72. Profit margin for the company is 10.92%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.92% and -49.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.68%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.96% this year

193.0 institutions hold shares in James Hardie Industries plc ADR (JHX), with institutional investors hold 8.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 429.82M, and float is at 429.40M with Short Float at 5.57%. Institutions hold 8.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 1.96 million shares valued at $$61.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.4536 of the JHX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with 0.98 million shares valued at $$30.81 million to account for 0.2256 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 0.81 million shares representing 0.1878 and valued at over $$25.65 million, while POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. holds 0.089 of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $$12.16 million.