A peek at Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA): Who has invested in It?

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) is -13.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $15.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JMIA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $3.30, the stock is 10.46% and 31.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing -3.79% at the moment leaves the stock -12.79% off its SMA200. JMIA registered -41.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5174 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7839.

The stock witnessed a 38.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.43%, and is 8.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.95% over the week and 6.88% over the month.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) has around 2163 employees, a market worth around $404.12M and $154.85M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.53%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.25% and -78.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.74%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 43.02% this year

127.0 institutions hold shares in Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA), with institutional investors hold 11.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.46M, and float is at 122.03M with Short Float at 5.76%. Institutions hold 11.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with over 9.11 million shares valued at $$63.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.4707 of the JMIA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with 4.26 million shares valued at $$29.89 million to account for 2.0905 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP which holds 1.26 million shares representing 0.6205 and valued at over $$8.87 million, while HIDDEN LAKE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP holds 0.5576 of the shares totaling 1.14 million with a market value of $$7.97 million.