A peek at LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA): Who has invested in It?

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA) is -81.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $3.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LNZA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.26, the stock is 11.05% and 2.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing 32.12% at the moment leaves the stock -75.71% off its SMA200. LNZA registered -90.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2518 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.06359.

The stock witnessed a 24.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.03%, and is 7.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.97% over the week and 9.41% over the month.

LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) has around 384 employees, a market worth around $59.92M and $48.83M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -269.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.37% and -92.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-207.48%).

with sales reaching $9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.57% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.20% in year-over-year returns.

107.0 institutions hold shares in LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA), with institutional investors hold 59.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 197.90M, and float is at 186.92M with Short Float at 5.02%. Institutions hold 53.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NOVO HOLDINGS A/S with over 15.81 million shares valued at $$29.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.9975 of the LNZA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VK SERVICES, LLC with 13.88 million shares valued at $$25.67 million to account for 7.0167 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 6.61 million shares representing 3.3416 and valued at over $$12.22 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 3.2653 of the shares totaling 6.46 million with a market value of $$11.95 million.

