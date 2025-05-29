A peek at Nuburu Inc (BURU): Who has invested in It?

Nuburu Inc (AMEX: BURU) is -77.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $10.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BURU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -1.31% and -11.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing -6.51% at the moment leaves the stock -68.05% off its SMA200. BURU registered -97.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.17092 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.472045.

The stock witnessed a -3.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.11%, and is -2.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

Nuburu Inc (BURU) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $7.91M and $0.06M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -73124.98%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.38% and -98.59% from its 52-week high.

12.0 institutions hold shares in Nuburu Inc (BURU), with institutional investors hold 1.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.44M, and float is at 51.97M with Short Float at 9.26%. Institutions hold 1.50% of the Float.