A peek at Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT): Who has invested in It?

Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) is -49.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $1.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPTT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.51, the stock is 2.34% and 11.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing -4.07% at the moment leaves the stock 22.31% off its SMA200. OPTT registered 179.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 233.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4594 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4198.

The stock witnessed a 21.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.10%, and is -3.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.12% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $88.67M and $6.12M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -356.57%. Distance from 52-week low is 327.75% and -70.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.03%).

50.0 institutions hold shares in Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT), with institutional investors hold 8.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.00M, and float is at 153.75M with Short Float at 6.97%. Institutions hold 8.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 1.76 million shares valued at $$0.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.1473 of the OPTT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 0.58 million shares valued at $$0.11 million to account for 0.7046 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 0.48 million shares representing 0.5837 and valued at over $$93686.0, while HRT FINANCIAL LP holds 0.2554 of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $$40000.0.

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Slaiby Peter E., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Slaiby Peter E. bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 ’24 at a price of $0.19 per share for a total of $6713.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Ocean Power Technologies disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 ’24 that Cryan Terence James (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 ’24 and was made at $0.15 per share for $14800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the OPTT stock.