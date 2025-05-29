A peek at Omnicom Group, Inc (OMC): Who has invested in It?

Omnicom Group, Inc (NYSE: OMC) is -13.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.13 and a high of $107.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OMC stock was last observed hovering at around $74.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $74.06, the stock is -2.28% and -3.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.37 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -17.41% off its SMA200. OMC registered -21.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.3902 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.67015.

The stock witnessed a -1.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.58%, and is -2.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.92% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Omnicom Group, Inc (OMC) has around 74900 employees, a market worth around $14.45B and $15.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.13 and Fwd P/E is 8.32. Profit margin for the company is 9.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.13% and -30.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.85%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.26% this year

1351.0 institutions hold shares in Omnicom Group, Inc (OMC), with institutional investors hold 108.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 195.11M, and float is at 192.74M with Short Float at 12.94%. Institutions hold 107.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 22.87 million shares valued at $$2.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.6724 of the OMC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 18.32 million shares valued at $$1.64 billion to account for 9.3519 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 13.36 million shares representing 6.8191 and valued at over $$1.21 billion, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 6.3682 of the shares totaling 12.48 million with a market value of $$1.12 billion.

Omnicom Group, Inc (OMC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Castellaneta Andrew, the company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Castellaneta Andrew sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 ’24 at a price of $105.29 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23545.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26 ’24, Tarlowe Rochelle M. (Senior VP and Treasurer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $99.17 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 15,375 shares of Omnicom Group, Inc (OMC).