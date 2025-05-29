A peek at Philip Morris International Inc (PM): Who has invested in It?

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is 48.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.93 and a high of $179.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PM stock was last observed hovering at around $179.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44%.

Currently trading at $178.79, the stock is 3.88% and 9.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 29.57% off its SMA200. PM registered 79.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $163.6216 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $137.9916.

The stock witnessed a 5.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.54%, and is 2.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.80% over the week and 1.32% over the month.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has around 83100 employees, a market worth around $278.29B and $38.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.74 and Fwd P/E is 21.61. Profit margin for the company is 19.84%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.72% and -0.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.17%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.64% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.44% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.09% in year-over-year returns.

3189.0 institutions hold shares in Philip Morris International Inc (PM), with institutional investors hold 81.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.55B with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 81.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 137.2 million shares valued at $$13.9 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.8232 of the PM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with 115.57 million shares valued at $$11.71 billion to account for 7.4325 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 98.98 million shares representing 6.3651 and valued at over $$10.03 billion, while CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS holds 6.1981 of the shares totaling 96.38 million with a market value of $$9.77 billion.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dahlgren Lars, the company’s Pres. Smoke-Free Oral Products. SEC filings show that Dahlgren Lars sold 3,679 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 ’25 at a price of $152.96 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26828.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24 ’25, Andolina Massimo (President, Europe Region) disposed off 17,500 shares at an average price of $156.05 for $2.73 million. The insider now directly holds 86,737 shares of Philip Morris International Inc (PM).