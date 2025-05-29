A peek at Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE): Who has invested in It?

Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: SLE) is -62.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $1.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is -2.35% and -13.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.07 million and changing 18.66% at the moment leaves the stock -63.38% off its SMA200. SLE registered -81.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26508 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.624995.

The stock witnessed a -34.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.02%, and is 38.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.81% over the week and 19.08% over the month.

Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $5.53M and $14.69M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -134.96%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.86% and -86.04% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 63.29% this year

26.0 institutions hold shares in Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE), with institutional investors hold 2.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.18M, and float is at 18.49M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 1.91% of the Float.

Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gehl Jeff Patrick, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gehl Jeff Patrick bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 23 ’24 at a price of $1.37 per share for a total of $34165.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Super League Enterprise Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 24 ’24 that Gehl Jeff Patrick (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 24 ’24 and was made at $1.34 per share for $33382.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the SLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 18 ’24, Gehl Jeff Patrick (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $1.11 for $55515.0. The insider now directly holds 106,547 shares of Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE).