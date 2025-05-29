rts logo

A peek at Workday Inc (WDAY): Who has invested in It?

Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is -7.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $199.81 and a high of $294.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WDAY stock was last observed hovering at around $239.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6%.

Currently trading at $239.90, the stock is -7.10% and -1.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -4.45% off its SMA200. WDAY registered -8.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $243.9384 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $251.08244.

The stock witnessed a 0.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.51%, and is -12.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.05% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Workday Inc (WDAY) has around 20400 employees, a market worth around $64.05B and $8.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 132.47 and Fwd P/E is 23.56. Profit margin for the company is 5.62%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.06% and -18.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.99%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.12% this year

1617.0 institutions hold shares in Workday Inc (WDAY), with institutional investors hold 95.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 215.60M, and float is at 213.69M with Short Float at 3.09%. Institutions hold 94.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 15.46 million shares valued at $$3.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.8264 of the WDAY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 13.89 million shares valued at $$3.11 billion to account for 5.2367 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO which holds 6.56 million shares representing 2.4734 and valued at over $$1.47 billion, while NORGES BANK holds 2.0218 of the shares totaling 5.36 million with a market value of $$1.2 billion.

Workday Inc (WDAY) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 10 ’25, Garfield Mark S. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 497 shares at an average price of $226.55 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 34,385 shares of Workday Inc (WDAY).

