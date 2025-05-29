rts logo

A peek at Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA): Who has invested in It?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) is -24.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.69 and a high of $38.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZETA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $13.50, the stock is -0.87% and 1.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -34.98% off its SMA200. ZETA registered -21.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.3068 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.7641.

The stock witnessed a 0.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.03%, and is -1.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) has around 2191 employees, a market worth around $3.18B and $1.08B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.42. Profit margin for the company is -4.82%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.29% and -64.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.88%).

with sales reaching $296.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.52% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.37% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.19% in year-over-year returns.

421.0 institutions hold shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA), with institutional investors hold 83.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 211.97M, and float is at 186.36M with Short Float at 11.15%. Institutions hold 76.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.03 million shares valued at $$335.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.697 of the ZETA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 14.24 million shares valued at $$251.27 million to account for 8.0038 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GPI CAPITAL, L.P. which holds 10.24 million shares representing 5.7553 and valued at over $$180.68 million, while GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 3.2054 of the shares totaling 5.7 million with a market value of $$100.63 million.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, Family Trust III U/A DTD 5/26/ (Stockholder) Proposed Sale 709,255 shares at an average price of $13.35 for $9.47 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA).

