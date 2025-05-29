Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) is -28.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.34 and a high of $64.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASO stock was last observed hovering at around $40.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $40.97, the stock is -1.80% and -1.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -18.70% off its SMA200. ASO registered -22.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.5924 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.393124.

The stock witnessed a 7.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.29%, and is -8.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $2.73B and $5.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.11 and Fwd P/E is 6.23. Profit margin for the company is 7.05%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.89% and -36.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.39%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.97% this year

473.0 institutions hold shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO), with institutional investors hold 116.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.33M, and float is at 65.67M with Short Float at 10.80%. Institutions hold 114.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 11.28 million shares valued at $$600.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.7033 of the ASO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 9.32 million shares valued at $$496.1 million to account for 12.9704 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 8.53 million shares representing 11.8788 and valued at over $$454.35 million, while PACER ADVISORS, INC. holds 4.5506 of the shares totaling 3.27 million with a market value of $$174.05 million.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tweedy Jeffrey C., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tweedy Jeffrey C. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 18 ’24 at a price of $62.00 per share for a total of $74400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8906.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 16 ’24, Tweedy Jeffrey C. (Director) disposed off 625 shares at an average price of $54.25 for $33906.0. The insider now directly holds 10,106 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO).