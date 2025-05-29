AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) is -1.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.85 and a high of $10.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGNC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $9.08, the stock is 1.79% and 0.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.44 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -6.67% off its SMA200. AGNC registered -5.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.0506 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.7289.

The stock witnessed a 0.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.61%, and is -1.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.68% over the week and 1.56% over the month.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $9.27B and $2.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.19 and Fwd P/E is 5.57. Profit margin for the company is 11.83%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.67% and -16.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.31%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.64% this year

692.0 institutions hold shares in AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC), with institutional investors hold 41.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.02B, and float is at 1.01B with Short Float at 5.28%. Institutions hold 41.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 68.17 million shares valued at $$650.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2121 of the AGNC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 37.09 million shares valued at $$353.86 million to account for 5.0124 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 13.74 million shares representing 1.8574 and valued at over $$132.73 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 1.6299 of the shares totaling 12.06 million with a market value of $$115.09 million.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLANK DONNA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLANK DONNA sold 17,218 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 ’25 at a price of $8.67 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90345.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02 ’25, Mullings Paul E (Director) disposed off 13,500 shares at an average price of $8.84 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 135,146 shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC).