Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) is 50.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.01 and a high of $126.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEM stock was last observed hovering at around $116.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.57%.

Currently trading at $117.87, the stock is 4.40% and 5.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 27.74% off its SMA200. AEM registered 75.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.04%.

The stock witnessed a -0.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.84%, and is 4.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) has around 16968 employees, a market worth around $59.59B and $8.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.05 and Fwd P/E is 18.36. Profit margin for the company is 26.48%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.07% and -7.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.37%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 46.77% this year

1304.0 institutions hold shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM), with institutional investors hold 72.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 505.54M, and float is at 505.03M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 72.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 22.32 million shares valued at $$1.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.469 of the AEM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 21.43 million shares valued at $$1.4 billion to account for 4.2901 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 19.2 million shares representing 3.8435 and valued at over $$1.26 billion, while ROYAL BANK OF CANADA holds 2.6787 of the shares totaling 13.38 million with a market value of $$874.96 million.