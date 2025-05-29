Amer Sports Inc (AS) Volatility At 2.66%, Should You Add A Position?

Amer Sports Inc (NYSE: AS) is 34.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.11 and a high of $38.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AS stock was last observed hovering at around $38.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77%.

Currently trading at $37.73, the stock is 22.18% and 37.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.27 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 58.14% off its SMA200. AS registered 153.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.3862 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.85935.

The stock witnessed a 55.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.48%, and is 0.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Amer Sports Inc (AS) has around 13400 employees, a market worth around $20.90B and $5.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 101.48 and Fwd P/E is 39.00. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 273.19% and -2.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.11%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.45% this year

312.0 institutions hold shares in Amer Sports Inc (AS), with institutional investors hold 146.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 553.85M, and float is at 110.79M with Short Float at 13.09%. Institutions hold 36.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FOUNTAINVEST CHINA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP3 LTD. with over 69.1 million shares valued at $$868.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.6763 of the AS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BROWN ADVISORY INC with 5.29 million shares valued at $$66.52 million to account for 1.0474 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 4.4 million shares representing 0.8708 and valued at over $$55.3 million, while CANDLESTICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP holds 0.8057 of the shares totaling 4.07 million with a market value of $$51.17 million.

Amer Sports Inc (AS) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17 ’25, Haselden Stuart (Officer) Proposed Sale 11,652 shares at an average price of $22.16 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Amer Sports Inc (AS).