rts logo

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) is -10.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $5.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARBE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.66, the stock is 10.70% and 28.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -2.35% at the moment leaves the stock -10.77% off its SMA200. ARBE registered -1.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.29192 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.860275.

The stock witnessed a 17.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.58%, and is 9.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) has around 144 employees, a market worth around $174.57M and $0.67M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7501.34%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.29% and -67.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.02%).

with sales reaching $173.33k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 277.82% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -57.62% in year-over-year returns.

61.0 institutions hold shares in Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE), with institutional investors hold 43.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.16M, and float is at 73.07M with Short Float at 9.47%. Institutions hold 38.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with over 7.71 million shares valued at $$14.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.8664 of the ARBE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is M&G PLC with 3.72 million shares valued at $$7.44 million to account for 4.7577 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Y.D. MORE INVESTMENTS LTD which holds 2.84 million shares representing 3.6385 and valued at over $$5.43 million, while UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC holds 2.1578 of the shares totaling 1.69 million with a market value of $$3.22 million.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28 ’25, Canaan Partners Israel (CPI) C (10% Owner) Proposed Sale 22,661 shares at an average price of $1.50 for $34084.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.