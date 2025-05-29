Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) is -10.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $5.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARBE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.66, the stock is 10.70% and 28.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -2.35% at the moment leaves the stock -10.77% off its SMA200. ARBE registered -1.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.29192 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.860275.

The stock witnessed a 17.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.58%, and is 9.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) has around 144 employees, a market worth around $174.57M and $0.67M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7501.34%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.29% and -67.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.02%).

with sales reaching $173.33k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 277.82% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -57.62% in year-over-year returns.

61.0 institutions hold shares in Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE), with institutional investors hold 43.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.16M, and float is at 73.07M with Short Float at 9.47%. Institutions hold 38.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with over 7.71 million shares valued at $$14.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.8664 of the ARBE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is M&G PLC with 3.72 million shares valued at $$7.44 million to account for 4.7577 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Y.D. MORE INVESTMENTS LTD which holds 2.84 million shares representing 3.6385 and valued at over $$5.43 million, while UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC holds 2.1578 of the shares totaling 1.69 million with a market value of $$3.22 million.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28 ’25, Canaan Partners Israel (CPI) C (10% Owner) Proposed Sale 22,661 shares at an average price of $1.50 for $34084.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE).