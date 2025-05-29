ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Volatility At 7.17%, Should You Add A Position?

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) is 71.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.86 and a high of $9.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASPI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $7.78, the stock is 16.98% and 37.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.82 million and changing -2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 60.69% off its SMA200. ASPI registered 54.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.6621 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.841725.

The stock witnessed a 49.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.55%, and is 11.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $583.98M and $4.41M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -831.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 318.28% and -16.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.07%).

with sales reaching $1.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 500.63% year-over-year.

126.0 institutions hold shares in ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI), with institutional investors hold 59.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.07M, and float is at 55.89M with Short Float at 29.45%. Institutions hold 43.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 2.14 million shares valued at $$6.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.3584 of the ASPI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 1.75 million shares valued at $$5.35 million to account for 3.5598 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 0.78 million shares representing 1.5947 and valued at over $$2.4 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 1.5408 of the shares totaling 0.76 million with a market value of $$2.32 million.

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ainscow Robert, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Ainscow Robert sold 66,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 ’25 at a price of $5.75 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.55 million shares.

ASP Isotopes Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 ’25 that Ainscow Robert (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 66,668 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 ’25 and was made at $5.62 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.42 million shares of the ASPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 16 ’25, Ainscow Robert (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 66,666 shares at an average price of $5.45 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 1,486,660 shares of ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI).