Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) Volatility At 1.88%, Should You Add A Position?

Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) is -27.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.22 and a high of $147.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALAB stock was last observed hovering at around $97.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08%.

Currently trading at $96.46, the stock is 15.90% and 36.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.27 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 20.57% off its SMA200. ALAB registered 37.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.6988 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.00613.

The stock witnessed a 45.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.22%, and is 2.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) has around 440 employees, a market worth around $15.91B and $490.47M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 411.17 and Fwd P/E is 55.93. Profit margin for the company is 8.44%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.35% and -34.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.97%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 60.69% this year

513.0 institutions hold shares in Astera Labs Inc (ALAB), with institutional investors hold 82.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 164.91M, and float is at 124.68M with Short Float at 8.80%. Institutions hold 70.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 23.35 million shares valued at $$1.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.0454 of the ALAB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is INTEL CORP with 5.9 million shares valued at $$357.21 million to account for 3.8036 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ATREIDES MANAGEMENT, LP which holds 2.78 million shares representing 1.7889 and valued at over $$168.0 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 1.2911 of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $$121.25 million.

Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, SN2021 IRREVOCABLE TRUST U/A D (Director) Proposed Sale 60,000 shares at an average price of $94.62 for $5.68 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Astera Labs Inc (ALAB).