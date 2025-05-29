Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Volatility At 1.19%, Should You Add A Position?

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) is 15.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.18 and a high of $90.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BK stock was last observed hovering at around $90.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.43%.

Currently trading at $88.80, the stock is 2.48% and 7.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 12.95% off its SMA200. BK registered 52.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.5456 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.6222.

The stock witnessed a 12.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.85%, and is -1.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.19% over the week and 0.91% over the month.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) has around 51800 employees, a market worth around $63.53B and $39.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.47 and Fwd P/E is 11.68. Profit margin for the company is 11.35%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.30% and -2.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.13%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.89% this year

1972.0 institutions hold shares in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK), with institutional investors hold 89.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 715.43M, and float is at 713.34M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 89.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 72.58 million shares valued at $$4.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.717 of the BK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 63.91 million shares valued at $$3.83 billion to account for 8.557 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DODGE & COX which holds 54.77 million shares representing 7.3332 and valued at over $$3.28 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.372 of the shares totaling 32.65 million with a market value of $$1.96 billion.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCarthy J Kevin, the company’s SEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that McCarthy J Kevin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 ’25 at a price of $79.03 per share for a total of $2.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55115.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14 ’25, Kurimsky Kurtis R. (Corporate Controller) disposed off 5,641 shares at an average price of $77.50 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 21,679 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK).