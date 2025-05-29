Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) is 121.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $3.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $3.59, the stock is 59.77% and 107.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -2.71% at the moment leaves the stock 118.64% off its SMA200. BTM registered 94.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 90.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7296 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.642.

The stock witnessed a 130.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 245.19%, and is 22.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.71% over the week and 9.06% over the month.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) has around 126 employees, a market worth around $230.88M and $599.39M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.04. Profit margin for the company is -0.99%. Distance from 52-week low is 287.86% and -4.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.36%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 170.71% this year

34.0 institutions hold shares in Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM), with institutional investors hold 43.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.56M, and float is at 14.66M with Short Float at 2.04%. Institutions hold 35.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with over 0.94 million shares valued at $$1.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.822 of the BTM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SHAOLIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with 0.7 million shares valued at $$1.26 million to account for 3.6002 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. which holds 0.67 million shares representing 3.4531 and valued at over $$1.21 million, while CROSSINGBRIDGE ADVISORS, LLC holds 3.098 of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $$1.08 million.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buchanan Christopher Scott, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Buchanan Christopher Scott sold 20,476 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 ’25 at a price of $1.33 per share for a total of $27211.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Bitcoin Depot Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 ’25 that Buchanan Christopher Scott (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 29,524 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 ’25 and was made at $1.44 per share for $42476.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the BTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Buchanan Christopher Scott (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $1.11 for $2211.0. The insider now directly holds 219,276 shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM).