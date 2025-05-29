Blackstone Inc (BX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is -19.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.92 and a high of $200.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BX stock was last observed hovering at around $139.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89%.

Currently trading at $138.41, the stock is -1.32% and 0.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -11.81% off its SMA200. BX registered 13.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $137.7276 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $157.39745.

The stock witnessed a 3.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.20%, and is -4.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Blackstone Inc (BX) has around 4895 employees, a market worth around $167.92B and $12.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.87 and Fwd P/E is 21.65. Profit margin for the company is 20.14%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.44% and -30.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.17%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year

2592.0 institutions hold shares in Blackstone Inc (BX), with institutional investors hold 71.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 737.93M, and float is at 721.90M with Short Float at 1.82%. Institutions hold 71.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 65.14 million shares valued at $$8.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.4688 of the BX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 47.26 million shares valued at $$5.85 billion to account for 6.1445 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS which holds 37.15 million shares representing 4.8304 and valued at over $$4.6 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.8575 of the shares totaling 29.67 million with a market value of $$3.67 billion.

Blackstone Inc (BX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Holdings IV L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Holdings IV L.P. sold 1,557,994 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $80.91 per share for a total of $126.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Blackstone Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 ’25 that Blackstone Holdings IV L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 234,563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 ’25 and was made at $80.91 per share for $18.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the BX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08 ’25, Finley John G (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $138.47 for $3.46 million. The insider now directly holds 475,336 shares of Blackstone Inc (BX).