Boeing Co (BA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is 13.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $128.88 and a high of $209.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BA stock was last observed hovering at around $201.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $201.50, the stock is 2.30% and 13.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.46 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 20.29% off its SMA200. BA registered 17.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $178.2198 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $167.5081.

The stock witnessed a 10.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.45%, and is -2.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.44% over the week and 1.22% over the month.

Boeing Co (BA) has around 172000 employees, a market worth around $151.93B and $69.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 51.00. Profit margin for the company is -16.78%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.35% and -3.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.51%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 94.12% this year

2558.0 institutions hold shares in Boeing Co (BA), with institutional investors hold 74.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 753.37M, and float is at 752.93M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 74.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 50.93 million shares valued at $$9.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.2644 of the BA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 36.29 million shares valued at $$6.61 billion to account for 5.8884 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NEWPORT TRUST CO which holds 31.64 million shares representing 5.1339 and valued at over $$5.76 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.404 of the shares totaling 27.14 million with a market value of $$4.94 billion.

Boeing Co (BA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nelson Brendan J., the company’s SVP, President, Boeing Global. SEC filings show that Nelson Brendan J. sold 640 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 ’25 at a price of $206.28 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13258.0 shares.

Boeing Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 ’25 that Shockey Jeffrey S (EVP, Gov Ops, GPP & CS) sold a total of 3,205 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 ’25 and was made at $202.87 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20513.0 shares of the BA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, Nelson Brendan J. (Officer) Proposed Sale 640 shares at an average price of $206.28 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Boeing Co (BA).