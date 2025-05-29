Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) is 29.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $8.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKD stock was last observed hovering at around $6.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $6.50, the stock is -2.56% and 3.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 9.41% off its SMA200. BKD registered -2.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.2946 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.941.

The stock witnessed a 2.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.68%, and is -3.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 1.60% over the month.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $3.16B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.52%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.07% and -19.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.26%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.13% this year

259.0 institutions hold shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD), with institutional investors hold 102.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 234.00M, and float is at 207.32M with Short Float at 3.91%. Institutions hold 100.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 18.68 million shares valued at $$127.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.2353 of the BKD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 18.46 million shares valued at $$126.1 million to account for 8.1409 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) which holds 15.61 million shares representing 6.884 and valued at over $$106.63 million, while CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP holds 6.8345 of the shares totaling 15.5 million with a market value of $$105.86 million.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WIELANSKY LEE S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WIELANSKY LEE S sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $6.82 per share for a total of $68235.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 ’25 that WIELANSKY LEE S (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 ’25 and was made at $5.84 per share for $58421.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the BKD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07 ’25, WIELANSKY LEE S (Director) Proposed Sale 20,000 shares at an average price of $5.43 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD).