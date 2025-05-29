Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) is 25.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.73 and a high of $14.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOOS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $12.61, the stock is 32.98% and 46.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 26.79% off its SMA200. GOOS registered -9.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 32.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.6328 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.9455.

The stock witnessed a 51.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.41%, and is 41.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) has around 4462 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $966.02M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.97 and Fwd P/E is 15.77. Profit margin for the company is 6.85%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.37% and -14.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.96%).

with sales reaching $91.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.08% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.84% in year-over-year returns.

157.0 institutions hold shares in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS), with institutional investors hold 70.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.36M, and float is at 50.09M with Short Float at 19.86%. Institutions hold 69.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 6.21 million shares valued at $$80.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.4325 of the GOOS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 5.26 million shares valued at $$68.01 million to account for 5.4437 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE which holds 3.89 million shares representing 4.0228 and valued at over $$50.25 million, while PATIENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 4.0206 of the shares totaling 3.88 million with a market value of $$50.22 million.