Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Volatility At 7.00%, Should You Add A Position?

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) is -35.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.77 and a high of $10.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is 16.56% and 40.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.14 million and changing 4.12% at the moment leaves the stock -41.56% off its SMA200. CGC registered -80.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.26218 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.02872.

The stock witnessed a 32.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.00%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 6.78% over the month.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has around 1029 employees, a market worth around $318.74M and $202.01M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -169.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.87% and -82.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.51%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 47.93% this year

251.0 institutions hold shares in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), with institutional investors hold 8.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 180.08M, and float is at 179.16M with Short Float at 8.66%. Institutions hold 8.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with over 3.56 million shares valued at $$22.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.4929 of the CGC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with 2.15 million shares valued at $$13.88 million to account for 2.7153 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CITADEL ADVISORS LLC which holds 1.53 million shares representing 1.9247 and valued at over $$9.84 million, while CITADEL ADVISORS LLC holds 1.7253 of the shares totaling 1.37 million with a market value of $$8.82 million.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yanofsky Theresa, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Yanofsky Theresa sold 2,004 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 ’25 at a price of $0.92 per share for a total of $1844.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20199.0 shares.

Canopy Growth Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 ’25 that Lazzarato David Angelo (Director) sold a total of 3,004 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 ’25 and was made at $0.92 per share for $2764.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22886.0 shares of the CGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31 ’25, Kruh Willy (Director) disposed off 2,012 shares at an average price of $0.92 for $1851.0. The insider now directly holds 9,272 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC).