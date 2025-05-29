Carvana Co (CVNA) Volatility At 1.21%, Should You Add A Position?

Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) is 57.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $97.55 and a high of $313.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVNA stock was last observed hovering at around $312.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.4%.

Currently trading at $320.31, the stock is 12.41% and 35.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 48.83% off its SMA200. CVNA registered 191.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 28.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $237.1756 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $215.21965.

The stock witnessed a 32.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.69%, and is 5.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.21% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Carvana Co (CVNA) has around 17400 employees, a market worth around $68.59B and $14.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 112.14 and Fwd P/E is 54.72. Profit margin for the company is 2.68%. Distance from 52-week low is 228.35% and 2.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.55%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 147.66% this year

832.0 institutions hold shares in Carvana Co (CVNA), with institutional investors hold 94.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.40M, and float is at 122.62M with Short Float at 7.48%. Institutions hold 92.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with over 12.05 million shares valued at $$1.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.1349 of the CVNA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 9.97 million shares valued at $$1.28 billion to account for 8.3797 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC which holds 6.53 million shares representing 5.4914 and valued at over $$840.66 million, while FMR LLC holds 5.4479 of the shares totaling 6.48 million with a market value of $$833.99 million.

Carvana Co (CVNA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARCIA ERNEST C. III, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that GARCIA ERNEST C. III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 ’25 at a price of $314.55 per share for a total of $3.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.81 million shares.

Carvana Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 ’25 that GARCIA ERNEST C. III (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 ’25 and was made at $308.55 per share for $3.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.81 million shares of the CVNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23 ’25, GARCIA ERNEST C. III (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $301.09 for $3.01 million. The insider now directly holds 815,000 shares of Carvana Co (CVNA).