ChampionX Corp (CHX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

ChampionX Corp (NASDAQ: CHX) is -10.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.92 and a high of $35.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHX stock was last observed hovering at around $24.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $24.45, the stock is -2.41% and -6.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -15.03% off its SMA200. CHX registered -25.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.0784 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.7734.

The stock witnessed a -1.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.34%, and is -2.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.88% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

ChampionX Corp (CHX) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $4.68B and $3.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.14 and Fwd P/E is 12.25. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.54% and -31.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.03% this year

547.0 institutions hold shares in ChampionX Corp (CHX), with institutional investors hold 96.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 191.43M, and float is at 188.87M with Short Float at 2.38%. Institutions hold 95.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 23.17 million shares valued at $$769.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.1679 of the CHX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 19.7 million shares valued at $$654.29 million to account for 10.346 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC which holds 7.52 million shares representing 3.9511 and valued at over $$249.87 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.8332 of the shares totaling 7.3 million with a market value of $$242.42 million.

ChampionX Corp (CHX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bryant Deric D., the company’s See remarks. SEC filings show that Bryant Deric D. sold 49,303 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 ’24 at a price of $30.06 per share for a total of $1.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.