Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) is 18.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.01 and a high of $89.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCHW stock was last observed hovering at around $88.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58%.

Currently trading at $88.05, the stock is 2.50% and 9.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.78 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 17.06% off its SMA200. SCHW registered 21.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.6022 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.2185.

The stock witnessed a 9.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.88%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.90% over the week and 0.87% over the month.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) has around 32100 employees, a market worth around $159.98B and $26.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.77 and Fwd P/E is 17.28. Profit margin for the company is 22.99%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.32% and -2.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.64%).

with sales reaching $5.64B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.15% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.16% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.33% in year-over-year returns.

2555.0 institutions hold shares in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW), with institutional investors hold 90.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.82B, and float is at 1.71B with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 84.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TORONTO DOMINION BANK with over 225.96 million shares valued at $$16.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.3612 of the SCHW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 122.21 million shares valued at $$9.01 billion to account for 6.6853 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 101.02 million shares representing 5.5264 and valued at over $$7.44 billion, while DODGE & COX holds 4.6929 of the shares totaling 85.79 million with a market value of $$6.32 billion.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 ’25 that Schwab Charles R. (Co-Chairman) sold a total of 34,585 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 ’25 and was made at $87.50 per share for $3.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57.57 million shares of the SCHW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, SNEED PAULA A (Director) Proposed Sale 8,647 shares at an average price of $88.06 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW).