Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) is -27.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.86 and a high of $7.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIFR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $3.35, the stock is 1.15% and 15.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.51 million and changing -6.16% at the moment leaves the stock -23.76% off its SMA200. CIFR registered -14.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8949 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.394075.

The stock witnessed a 9.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.76%, and is -11.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 6.69% over the month.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $152.09M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.11% and -58.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.45%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.94% this year

279.0 institutions hold shares in Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR), with institutional investors hold 113.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 370.86M, and float is at 225.15M with Short Float at 14.98%. Institutions hold 76.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 13.0 million shares valued at $$53.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.1347 of the CIFR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 12.31 million shares valued at $$51.07 million to account for 3.915 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are INVESCO LTD. which holds 8.42 million shares representing 2.6781 and valued at over $$34.94 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 1.8766 of the shares totaling 5.9 million with a market value of $$24.48 million.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Insider Activity

Cipher Mining Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 ’24 that Bitfury Top HoldCo B.V. (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,120 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 ’24 and was made at $7.55 per share for $23556.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97.57 million shares of the CIFR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16 ’24, Bitfury Top HoldCo B.V. (10% Owner) disposed off 300,000 shares at an average price of $7.23 for $2.17 million. The insider now directly holds 97,820,557 shares of Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR).