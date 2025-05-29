Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is -36.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.04 and a high of $17.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLF stock was last observed hovering at around $6.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44%.

Currently trading at $5.94, the stock is -21.17% and -24.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41.05 million and changing -6.90% at the moment leaves the stock -44.19% off its SMA200. CLF registered -64.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.876 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.64265.

The stock witnessed a -27.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.80%, and is -19.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $2.94B and $18.61B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.35%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.66% and -65.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.53%).

with sales reaching $4.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.82% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.07% in year-over-year returns.

734.0 institutions hold shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF), with institutional investors hold 76.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 494.49M, and float is at 485.55M with Short Float at 13.86%. Institutions hold 74.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 51.42 million shares valued at $$791.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.8704 of the CLF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 46.89 million shares valued at $$721.69 million to account for 9.914 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 23.04 million shares representing 4.8719 and valued at over $$354.65 million, while PACER ADVISORS, INC. holds 4.7611 of the shares totaling 22.52 million with a market value of $$346.59 million.

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Graham James D, the company’s EVP Chief Legal Admin & Sec. SEC filings show that Graham James D sold 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $6.85 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10 ’25, BALDWIN JOHN T (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $8.70 for $34800.0. The insider now directly holds 133,227 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF).