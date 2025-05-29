Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) is 4.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.79 and a high of $90.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTSH stock was last observed hovering at around $80.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $80.46, the stock is 1.38% and 6.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 2.86% off its SMA200. CTSH registered 17.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.7366 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.22535.

The stock witnessed a 10.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.39%, and is -0.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.23% over the week and 1.36% over the month.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) has around 336800 employees, a market worth around $39.66B and $20.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.94 and Fwd P/E is 14.83. Profit margin for the company is 11.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.13% and -11.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.83%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.77% this year

1471.0 institutions hold shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH), with institutional investors hold 100.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 493.00M, and float is at 490.37M with Short Float at 3.82%. Institutions hold 100.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 58.17 million shares valued at $$3.96 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.7043 of the CTSH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 53.01 million shares valued at $$3.6 billion to account for 10.6658 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 24.12 million shares representing 4.8528 and valued at over $$1.64 billion, while PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC holds 3.7444 of the shares totaling 18.61 million with a market value of $$1.27 billion.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patsalos-Fox Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Patsalos-Fox Michael sold 3,225 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 ’25 at a price of $78.72 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6775.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Kim John Sunshin (CLO, CAO & Corporate Secretary) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $83.60 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 35,182 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH).