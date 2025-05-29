Coherent Corp (COHR) Volatility At 2.92%, Should You Add A Position?

Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR) is -17.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.58 and a high of $113.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COHR stock was last observed hovering at around $81.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.94%.

Currently trading at $78.25, the stock is 3.88% and 16.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock -7.11% off its SMA200. COHR registered 32.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.2482 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.2406.

The stock witnessed a 20.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.19%, and is -1.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Coherent Corp (COHR) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $12.16B and $5.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.66. Profit margin for the company is -0.57%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.68% and -31.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.27%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 109.14% this year

776.0 institutions hold shares in Coherent Corp (COHR), with institutional investors hold 95.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.35M, and float is at 153.64M with Short Float at 4.70%. Institutions hold 94.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 15.41 million shares valued at $$1.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.0966 of the COHR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DODGE & COX with 14.01 million shares valued at $$1.02 billion to account for 9.1832 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 12.29 million shares representing 8.0557 and valued at over $$890.76 million, while INVESCO LTD. holds 5.6351 of the shares totaling 8.6 million with a market value of $$623.1 million.

Coherent Corp (COHR) Insider Activity

Coherent Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 ’25 that Xia Howard H. (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 ’25 and was made at $81.00 per share for $81000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47747.0 shares of the COHR stock.

