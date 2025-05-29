Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is 2.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $142.58 and a high of $349.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COIN stock was last observed hovering at around $266.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.11%.

Currently trading at $254.29, the stock is 8.52% and 24.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.19 million and changing -4.55% at the moment leaves the stock 11.65% off its SMA200. COIN registered 16.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $203.5462 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $227.75156.

The stock witnessed a 23.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.41%, and is -2.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has around 3772 employees, a market worth around $64.77B and $6.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.65 and Fwd P/E is 33.37. Profit margin for the company is 21.23%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.35% and -27.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.92%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.02% this year

1406.0 institutions hold shares in Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), with institutional investors hold 57.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 210.96M, and float is at 201.97M with Short Float at 6.27%. Institutions hold 55.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 17.66 million shares valued at $$3.92 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.169 of the COIN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 11.03 million shares valued at $$2.45 billion to account for 4.4795 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 10.98 million shares representing 4.4589 and valued at over $$2.44 billion, while SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP holds 2.2214 of the shares totaling 5.47 million with a market value of $$1.22 billion.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brock Lawrence J, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Brock Lawrence J sold 5,902 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $268.66 per share for a total of $1.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 478.0 shares.

Coinbase Global Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 ’25 that Jones Jennifer N. (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,715 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 ’25 and was made at $266.96 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the COIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22 ’25, Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III (Director) disposed off 8,367 shares at an average price of $270.54 for $2.26 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN).