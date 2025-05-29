Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL) is 0.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.32 and a high of $109.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CL stock was last observed hovering at around $92.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $91.76, the stock is 1.10% and -0.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.27 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -2.98% off its SMA200. CL registered -2.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.787 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $94.5812.

The stock witnessed a 0.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.76%, and is -0.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.04% over the month.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $74.36B and $19.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.98 and Fwd P/E is 23.39. Profit margin for the company is 14.52%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.55% and -16.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.78%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.59% this year

2562.0 institutions hold shares in Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL), with institutional investors hold 86.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 810.42M, and float is at 809.14M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 86.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 80.32 million shares valued at $$7.79 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.7983 of the CL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 61.62 million shares valued at $$5.98 billion to account for 7.517 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 46.65 million shares representing 5.6913 and valued at over $$4.53 billion, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 4.6667 of the shares totaling 38.25 million with a market value of $$3.71 billion.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Massey Sally, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Massey Sally sold 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 ’25 at a price of $88.97 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12583.0 shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 ’25 that Massey Sally (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 ’25 and was made at $92.02 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14805.0 shares of the CL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26 ’24, Malcolm Gregory (EVP and Controller) disposed off 1,054 shares at an average price of $95.94 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 9,620 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL).