Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) is 11.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.49 and a high of $8.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMPS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $4.22, the stock is 3.95% and 20.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -11.61% off its SMA200. CMPS registered -43.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5064 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.774325.

The stock witnessed a 8.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.05%, and is -8.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) has around 166 employees, a market worth around $391.83M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.48% and -50.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.47%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 33.15% this year

162.0 institutions hold shares in Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS), with institutional investors hold 64.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.85M, and float is at 84.17M with Short Float at 6.06%. Institutions hold 55.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TCG CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 3.86 million shares valued at $$23.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.6427 of the CMPS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with 3.67 million shares valued at $$22.16 million to account for 5.3652 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 3.38 million shares representing 4.9466 and valued at over $$20.43 million, while PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP holds 3.4165 of the shares totaling 2.34 million with a market value of $$14.11 million.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ATAI Life Sciences N.V., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ATAI Life Sciences N.V. sold 2,660,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 26 ’24 at a price of $6.05 per share for a total of $16.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.91 million shares.