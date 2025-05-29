Coupang Inc (CPNG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) is 28.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.16 and a high of $28.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPNG stock was last observed hovering at around $28.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $28.30, the stock is 8.02% and 18.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.27 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 18.84% off its SMA200. CPNG registered 26.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.8068 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.81405.

The stock witnessed a 20.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.15%, and is 4.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) has around 95000 employees, a market worth around $51.38B and $31.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 204.63 and Fwd P/E is 40.33. Profit margin for the company is 0.82%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.84% and -0.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.44%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 259.91% this year

840.0 institutions hold shares in Coupang Inc (CPNG), with institutional investors hold 105.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.65B, and float is at 1.24B with Short Float at 0.89%. Institutions hold 82.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with over 349.54 million shares valued at $$7.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 19.5384 of the CPNG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 171.35 million shares valued at $$3.59 billion to account for 9.578 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 85.89 million shares representing 4.8008 and valued at over $$1.8 billion, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 3.7667 of the shares totaling 67.39 million with a market value of $$1.41 billion.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) Insider Activity

Coupang Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 ’25 that GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC (Director) bought a total of 750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 ’25 and was made at $26.78 per share for $20.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54.48 million shares of the CPNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC (Director) acquired 650,000 shares at an average price of $26.86 for $17.46 million. The insider now directly holds 55,131,161 shares of Coupang Inc (CPNG).