rts logo

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE: CUZ) is -9.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.01 and a high of $32.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUZ stock was last observed hovering at around $27.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $27.83, the stock is 0.00% and -0.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -5.31% off its SMA200. CUZ registered 21.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.8942 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.38975.

The stock witnessed a -0.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.20%, and is 0.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) has around 306 employees, a market worth around $4.67B and $897.85M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 83.12 and Fwd P/E is 59.95. Profit margin for the company is 5.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.44% and -14.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.67%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 45.30% this year

532.0 institutions hold shares in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ), with institutional investors hold 102.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.91M, and float is at 166.45M with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 101.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 23.86 million shares valued at $$552.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.6858 of the CUZ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 21.18 million shares valued at $$490.35 million to account for 13.9263 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC which holds 11.68 million shares representing 7.6811 and valued at over $$270.45 million, while APG ASSET MANAGEMENT US INC. holds 5.2359 of the shares totaling 7.96 million with a market value of $$182.29 million.

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roper Pamela F, the company’s EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Roper Pamela F sold 7,047 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 ’24 at a price of $29.13 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49322.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06 ’24, Symes Jeffrey D (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,997 shares at an average price of $28.13 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 12,529 shares of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.