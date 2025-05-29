Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE: CUZ) is -9.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.01 and a high of $32.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUZ stock was last observed hovering at around $27.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $27.83, the stock is 0.00% and -0.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -5.31% off its SMA200. CUZ registered 21.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.8942 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.38975.

The stock witnessed a -0.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.20%, and is 0.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) has around 306 employees, a market worth around $4.67B and $897.85M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 83.12 and Fwd P/E is 59.95. Profit margin for the company is 5.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.44% and -14.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.67%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 45.30% this year

532.0 institutions hold shares in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ), with institutional investors hold 102.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.91M, and float is at 166.45M with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 101.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 23.86 million shares valued at $$552.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.6858 of the CUZ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 21.18 million shares valued at $$490.35 million to account for 13.9263 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC which holds 11.68 million shares representing 7.6811 and valued at over $$270.45 million, while APG ASSET MANAGEMENT US INC. holds 5.2359 of the shares totaling 7.96 million with a market value of $$182.29 million.

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roper Pamela F, the company’s EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Roper Pamela F sold 7,047 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 ’24 at a price of $29.13 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49322.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06 ’24, Symes Jeffrey D (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,997 shares at an average price of $28.13 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 12,529 shares of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ).