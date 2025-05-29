Critical Metals Corp (CRML) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) is -79.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $12.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRML stock was last observed hovering at around $1.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.42, the stock is -7.97% and -13.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -5.33% at the moment leaves the stock -73.25% off its SMA200. CRML registered -82.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6493 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.307575.

The stock witnessed a 3.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.83%, and is 0.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

Critical Metals Corp (CRML) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $140.01M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.45% and -88.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-217.33%).

81.0 institutions hold shares in Critical Metals Corp (CRML), with institutional investors hold 21.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.60M, and float is at 18.56M with Short Float at 7.71%. Institutions hold 6.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. with over 1.25 million shares valued at $$14.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.5399 of the CRML Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 0.35 million shares valued at $$3.9 million to account for 0.4276 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 99755.0 shares representing 0.1232 and valued at over $$1.12 million, while RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.1129 of the shares totaling 91474.0 with a market value of $$2.06 million.