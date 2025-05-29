Danaher Corp (DHR) Volatility At 1.68%, Should You Add A Position?

Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR) is -17.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $171.00 and a high of $281.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DHR stock was last observed hovering at around $189.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $189.01, the stock is -2.16% and -3.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -18.28% off its SMA200. DHR registered -27.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $195.7796 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $231.293.

The stock witnessed a -3.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.75%, and is -4.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Danaher Corp (DHR) has around 63000 employees, a market worth around $135.27B and $23.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.64 and Fwd P/E is 22.05. Profit margin for the company is 15.81%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.53% and -32.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.63%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.90% this year

2966.0 institutions hold shares in Danaher Corp (DHR), with institutional investors hold 92.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 715.60M, and float is at 651.77M with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 82.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 60.49 million shares valued at $$15.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.2016 of the DHR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 50.54 million shares valued at $$12.63 billion to account for 6.8518 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 27.67 million shares representing 3.7518 and valued at over $$6.92 billion, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 3.3186 of the shares totaling 24.48 million with a market value of $$6.12 billion.

Danaher Corp (DHR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RALES STEVEN M, the company’s Chairman. SEC filings show that RALES STEVEN M sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $196.74 per share for a total of $245.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.11 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02 ’25, Raskas Daniel (Former Officer) Proposed Sale 7,053 shares at an average price of $201.03 for $1.42 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Danaher Corp (DHR).