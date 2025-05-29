Datadog Inc (DDOG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) is -18.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.63 and a high of $170.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DDOG stock was last observed hovering at around $117.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3%.

Currently trading at $116.30, the stock is 3.68% and 12.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -5.38% off its SMA200. DDOG registered -4.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $103.6698 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $122.912575.

The stock witnessed a 14.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.58%, and is 0.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Datadog Inc (DDOG) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $40.16B and $2.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 251.95 and Fwd P/E is 56.01. Profit margin for the company is 5.85%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.47% and -31.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.02%).

with sales reaching $790.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.39% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.45% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.56% in year-over-year returns.

1353.0 institutions hold shares in Datadog Inc (DDOG), with institutional investors hold 89.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 319.23M, and float is at 306.82M with Short Float at 3.15%. Institutions hold 87.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 28.52 million shares valued at $$3.7 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.5157 of the DDOG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 20.06 million shares valued at $$2.6 billion to account for 5.9881 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO which holds 9.49 million shares representing 2.8344 and valued at over $$1.23 billion, while FMR LLC holds 2.7329 of the shares totaling 9.15 million with a market value of $$1.19 billion.

Datadog Inc (DDOG) Insider Activity

Datadog Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 ’25 that Agarwal Amit (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 ’25 and was made at $118.67 per share for $2.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82324.0 shares of the DDOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, AMIT AGARWAL (Director) Proposed Sale 25,000 shares at an average price of $117.31 for $2.93 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Datadog Inc (DDOG).