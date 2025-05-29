rts logo

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) is -19.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.74 and a high of $69.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAL stock was last observed hovering at around $49.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8%.

Currently trading at $48.60, the stock is 1.29% and 8.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.35 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -8.92% off its SMA200. DAL registered -5.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.741 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.36155.

The stock witnessed a 15.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.23%, and is -2.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) has around 103000 employees, a market worth around $31.73B and $61.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.62 and Fwd P/E is 7.24. Profit margin for the company is 5.91%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.92% and -30.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.75%).

with sales reaching $16.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.13% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.93% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.96% in year-over-year returns.

1506.0 institutions hold shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL), with institutional investors hold 83.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 652.96M, and float is at 650.30M with Short Float at 3.60%. Institutions hold 82.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 71.98 million shares valued at $$3.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.2299 of the DAL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 42.28 million shares valued at $$2.01 billion to account for 6.5955 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC which holds 27.09 million shares representing 4.2266 and valued at over $$1.29 billion, while PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ holds 3.4999 of the shares totaling 22.43 million with a market value of $$1.06 billion.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Samant Rahul D, the company’s EVP & Chief Info Officer. SEC filings show that Samant Rahul D sold 38,023 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 ’25 at a price of $64.89 per share for a total of $2.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52789.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05 ’25, Samant Rahul D (EVP & Chief Info Officer) disposed off 17,970 shares at an average price of $69.08 for $1.24 million. The insider now directly holds 35,889 shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL).

