DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is -0.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.41 and a high of $17.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBRG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $11.22, the stock is 12.07% and 24.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -3.18% off its SMA200. DBRG registered -14.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.0486 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.58835.

The stock witnessed a 34.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.18%, and is -1.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) has around 324 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $578.08M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.62 and Fwd P/E is 34.79. Profit margin for the company is 22.89%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.04% and -35.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.75%).

with sales reaching $99.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 362.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -43.85% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -74.59% in year-over-year returns.

390.0 institutions hold shares in DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG), with institutional investors hold 99.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 176.09M, and float is at 173.80M with Short Float at 7.00%. Institutions hold 95.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 24.85 million shares valued at $$340.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.5875 of the DBRG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is WAFRA INC. with 15.46 million shares valued at $$211.74 million to account for 9.0725 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 11.85 million shares representing 6.9537 and valued at over $$162.29 million, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 6.65 of the shares totaling 11.33 million with a market value of $$155.2 million.