Dropbox Inc (DBX) Volatility At 0.75%, Should You Add A Position?

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is -4.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.68 and a high of $33.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBX stock was last observed hovering at around $28.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $28.66, the stock is -1.12% and 3.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 4.22% off its SMA200. DBX registered 23.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.8001 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.499075.

The stock witnessed a 0.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.78%, and is -0.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.75% over the week and 0.98% over the month.

Dropbox Inc (DBX) has around 2204 employees, a market worth around $8.07B and $2.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.83 and Fwd P/E is 10.02. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.59% and -14.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.41%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.77% this year

654.0 institutions hold shares in Dropbox Inc (DBX), with institutional investors hold 121.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 202.60M, and float is at 193.01M with Short Float at 10.17%. Institutions hold 113.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 27.94 million shares valued at $$627.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.666 of the DBX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 27.8 million shares valued at $$624.72 million to account for 8.6235 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC which holds 18.85 million shares representing 5.846 and valued at over $$423.51 million, while RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC holds 3.1992 of the shares totaling 10.31 million with a market value of $$231.76 million.

Dropbox Inc (DBX) Insider Activity

Dropbox Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 ’25 that Regan Timothy (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 ’25 and was made at $29.53 per share for $73825.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the DBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, Yoon William T (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 5,449 shares at an average price of $28.94 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 245,837 shares of Dropbox Inc (DBX).